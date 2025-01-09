Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port Records 22% Growth in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Sri Lankan port anticipates even greater growth in 2025, with infrastructure upgrades. Image Credit: HIP

Hambantota International Port (HIP) recorded 22% growth in overall throughput in 2024.

The port’s bulk and break-bulk cargo throughput in the first half of 2024 increased by 134% compared to the same period in 2023, it said in an email statement on Thursday.

LPG volumes in the port increased by 46% in the first half of 2024. HIP also started offering LPG gas-up services to vessels calling at the port.

“A groundbreaking achievement for HIP in 2024 was the launch of its inaugural container transshipment service in April, operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC),” the company said.

The port anticipates further growth as infrastructure improvements, including the introduction of gantry cranes and yard cranes in the container yard, are expected to significantly boost volumes.