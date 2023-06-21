Evergreen Boxship Takes on Exxon Biofuel Blend in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made in Singapore in April. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Evergreen Line took on its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend from ExxonMobil in Singapore earlier this year.

Exxon delivered a stem of 25% FAME blended with VLSFO to the boxship Ever Ulysses in a ship-to-ship transfer in Singapore on April 1, the US energy producer said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The blend met ISO 8217:2017 specifications apart from its FAME content, which was produced to EN 14214 specifications.

Exxon is supplying marine biofuel blends both in Singapore and at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Evergreen Line for this successful delivery of marine biofuel oil in Singapore," Rebecca Monk, Asia Pacific sales director for marine and aviation at ExxonMobil, said in the statement.

"ExxonMobil is proud to be providing and improving critical products while working toward IMO targets and helping our customers meet their decarbonisation goals.

"We remain focused on advancing lower GHG emission solutions, including a goal of supplying 200,000 barrels per day of lower GHG emission fuels by 2030."