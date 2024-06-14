Fuel Spill Reported in Singapore After Dredger Hits Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

A marine fuel spill has been reported in Singapore after a dredger allided with a bunker vessel.

The dredger Vox Maxima ran into the stationary bunker vessel Marine Honour at the Pasir Panjang Terminal at about 2:20 PM local time on Friday, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website.

Both vessels are currently anchored safely in a stable condition, with some damage above the waterline, and no injuries have been reported.

Some oil from the damaged cargo tank on board the Marine Honour has been spilled into the water, but the affected cargo tank has been isolated and the spill contained.

"MPA, PSA and the bunker vessel company have activated oil spill response craft to the location," the authority said in the statement.

"The oil spill clean-up operation is currently in progress.

"There is no impact to navigational safety and berthing operations at PSA remain unaffected."