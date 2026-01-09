Bureau Veritas Approves Design of Chinese Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approved design includes a 21,700 TEU ammonia-fuelled ultra-large container ship concept. Image Credit: BV

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) Marine & Offshore has approved the designs of two ammonia-fuelled vessels from Chinese firms.

The approval in principle (AiP) was granted to concepts developed by CIMC Ocean Engineering Design & Research Institute and Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard, BV said in a press release on Thursday.

The designs include a 159,000 DWT ammonia dual-fuel tanker and a 21,700 TEU ammonia-fuelled ultra-large container ship.

The tanker is designed as a next-generation Suezmax vessel for long-haul crude trades, which utilises ammonia as fuel alongside wind-assisted propulsion to reduce emissions.

The container ship design focuses on zero-carbon fuel readiness and high energy efficiency for global liner routes.

Both concepts aim to support the shipping industry's transition toward low- and zero-carbon marine fuels.