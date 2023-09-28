KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts Appoints Commercial Director in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lum has worked for KPI OceanConnect since 2021. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts, the key account management unit of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has appointed a new commercial director in Singapore.

Melvin Lum has been appointed to the role as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Lum has worked for KPI OceanConnect since 2021, serving previously as a senior key account manager.

Lum's predecessor in his new role, Thomas Lee, has recently been promoted to head of APAC at KPI OceanConnect.

"Melvin will assume a pivotal role within the Global Accounts management team, leveraging his extensive experience in supply chain management and profound insight into emerging technologies," Henrik Zederkof, head of KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts, said in the statement.

"In his new role, Melvin will further enhance our team's skill set, aligning them with our ongoing objectives of supporting our partners in their green transition and digitalisation endeavours."