TFG Marine Appoints Global Fleet Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager will have responsibility for delivery of the company’s MFM, HSE and fleet digitalisation strategy. Image Credit: Trafigura

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has appointed its first global fleet manager.

Singapore-based Chia How Khee has taken on the role of global fleet manager for TFG as of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The new manager previously worked for commodity trading firm Trafigura - one of TFG's owners - as a technical and assurance manager from December 2021 to this month.

"Chia How Khee's new role will focus on TFG Marine's fleet with responsibility for delivery of the company's MFM, HSE and fleet digitalisation strategy," the company representative said.

TFG has been a significant supporter of the rollout of mass flow meters (MFMs) across the global bunker industry in a bid to reduce quantity disputes and improve transparency. The firm is aiming to have 80-85% of its vessels fitted with MFMs by the end of 2025, CEO Kenneth Dam told Ship & Bunker in October 2024.