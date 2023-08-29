Singapore to Trial Electric Harbourcraft Charging Points at Five Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Once proposals are selected, the charging points will be set up on a trial basis for two years, with the option to extend for one more year. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's authorities are planning to build electric harbourcraft charging points on a trial basis at five waterfront locations over the next two years.

The Maritime and Port Authority has issued a call for proposals to develop the charging points at Jurong Port, Marina South Pier, Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, PSA Marine-West Coast Base and Sebarok Terminal, CEO Eng Dih Teo said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. The charging points are expected to be rolled out in 2024 and 2025.

Once proposals are selected, the charging points will be set up on a trial basis for two years, with the option to extend for one more year.

"The feedback and information obtained from the trials will contribute towards developing charging standards, operational plans and the national charging infrastructure masterplan for electric vessels, to be ready to meet the demand in the Port of Singapore as electric vessels are progressively rolled out," he said in the LinkedIn post.

"These steps towards supporting the electrification of our domestic vessels are integral to our maritime transformation and the upskilling of our maritime workforce while meeting our national goal of net-zero emissions by 2050."