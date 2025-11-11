Ferry and Tanker Collide Off Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All passengers and crew members are reported safe, with no oil spill sighted. File Image / Pixabay

A ferry and a tanker collided off Singapore's Southern Islands on Monday evening, with all passengers and crew reported safe.

Singapore-registered ferry Horizon 9 was en route to HarbourFront Centre when it collided with the Marshall Islands-registered tanker La Digue at around 17:00 local time on Monday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday.

An MPA patrol craft was deployed to escort and guide the ferry back to HarbourFront Centre, where all 165 passengers and seven crew disembarked safely.

The Horizon 9 sustained some damage to its bow above the waterline but remained operational, while the tanker reported no damage.

The MPA said there were no injuries, oil spill, or disruption to navigational traffic or port operations.

The authority has launched an investigation into the incident.