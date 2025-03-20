Hong Kong Gets New Diesel-Electric Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry features solar panels to generate electricity for onboard power systems. Image Credit: Incat Crowther

Hong Kong-based ferry operator Sun Ferry has taken delivery of a 35 m diesel-electric ferry, the Xin Ming Zhu 30.

The ferry was designed by Incat Crowther and built by Guangzhou-based AFAI Southern Shipyard, Incat Crowther said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is equipped with 72 solar panels on the roof, which generate 7.5 kW of electricity to support onboard systems.

The Xin Ming Zhu 30 can accommodate up to 171 passengers and is powered by Volvo diesel marine engines. It also features an installed electric power capacity of 4 x 420 kW.

"This vessel reflects Sun Ferry's commitment to future-focused design solutions that not only meet operational needs, but that exceed customer expectations, Sam Mackay, technical manager at Incat Crowther, said.

"With diesel-electric propulsion, solar technology, and passenger-centric design, it sets a new benchmark for sustainable and efficient ferry services in Hong Kong."

The Xin Ming Zhu 30 hybrid vessel follows the delivery of two 45 m diesel-powered ferries to Sun Ferry. Three more 45 m vessels will be delivered by the end of 2025. All were designed by Incat Crowther and built by AFAI Southern Shipyard.