Cyclone Alfred Disrupts Operations at Australia's Brisbane Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cyclone Alfred is projected to hit the Brisbane coast on Thursday evening or Friday morning. Image Credit: Bureau of Meteorology/ Platform X

The Port of Brisbane halted inbound vessel traffic on Sunday, followed by outbound traffic on Monday amid approaching Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Terminals operated by Patrick, DP World and Hutchison have also been shut down as a precautionary measure, with operations expected to resume on Saturday.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall near Brisbane late Thursday night or early Friday morning, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding, according to local media reports.

Bunkering and port operations are expected to remain suspended until the cyclone passes and conditions are deemed safe for resumption.

"The shipping channel remains restricted, under direction from Maritime Safety Queensland's (MSQ) Regional Harbour Master, Brisbane Port Authority said in its latest advisory.

"From a cruise perspective, guests have been advised that neither Carnival Luminosa or Quantum of the Seas will call in Brisbane on Thursday or Friday."

Tugboat operations in the port have been suspended in the port today, according to the Freight & Trade Alliance (FTA).

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall early Friday morning, most likely between Maroochydore and Coolangatta, according to latest update from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.