South Korea's President Yoon Declares Emergency Martial Law

by Ship & Bunker News Team

President Yoon declared the move in an unannounced late-night television address on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law.

President Yoon declared the move in an unannounced late-night television address on Tuesday, news agency the BBC reported.

The president said the move was needed to protect the country from North Korean forces and to eliminate anti-state elements. He did not clarify what specific measures will be taken.

Both the opposition Democratic Party and the leader of Yoon's ruling People Power Party have opposed the move.

South Korea is a significant hub for bunker demand, with about 6.4 million mt of sales in 2023, according to Ship & Bunker and 2050 Marine Energy's quarterly market survey.