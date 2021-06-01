Yokohama Seeks to Develop LNG Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker supply is coming to Yokohama. File Image / Pixabay

The Japanese port of Yokohama is seeking to develop the supply of LNG as a marine fuel within its territory.

The City of Yokohama signed a memorandum of understanding with Ecobunker Shipping, NYK Line and NYK Cruises to develop the supply facilities, with a particular focus on cruise ships, the local authority said in a statement on its website last week.

The authority has already identified a location for the stationing of bunker vessels, and Ecobunker plans to build an LNG bunker barge, according to the statement.

LNG bunker supply in Asia is expected to grow rapidly over the next year after a sharp increase across Europe in the recent past.