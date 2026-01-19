Avikus to Supply Autonomous Navigation System to 40 HMM Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deal marks the largest single contract for commercial ship retrofits using AI-based navigation technology. File Image / Pixabay

HD Hyundai’s navigation technology subsidiary Avikus has signed a deal with South Korean shipping firm HMM to install its AI-based autonomous navigation system on 40 vessels.

The deal is the largest single supply contract for autonomous navigation solutions to date and takes Avikus past 100 cumulative retrofit installations on large commercial ships, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

HiNAS Control is a level 2 autonomous navigation system capable of active vessel control, including route setting and speed optimisation, rather than only providing decision-support functions.

Avikus said the technology can improve safety, reduce bunker fuel consumption and ease crew workload.

Alongside the contract, Avikus, HMM and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on further development and integration of AI-based navigation systems using real-world voyage data.