Maersk Names Latest Methanol-Fuelled Boxship in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuelled ship was named A.P. Møller at a ceremony in Singapore on Thursday. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has held a naming ceremony in Singapore for its latest methanol-fuelled boxship.

The dual-fuelled ship was named A.P. Møller at a ceremony in Singapore on Thursday, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

The ship is named after AP Moller-Maersk founder Arnold Peter Møller.

"Maersk is proud to introduce our newest dual-fuel methanol vessel in Singapore, home to Maersk Asia Pacific and a key part of our Ocean network and integrated supply chain," Ditlev Ingemann Blicher. president of Asia Pacific at Maersk, said in the post.

"This launch showcases our dedication to decarbonization in the region."

Maersk has been a significant early backer of methanol as a bunker fuel, with several ships already running on this alternative fuel and more on the orderbook.