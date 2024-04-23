Container Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship had come to Singapore from St Petersburg. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship was arrested in Singapore on Monday.

The 1,688 TEU boxship Xin Xin Shan was arrested at 1:36 PM local time on Monday, according to a list of detained vessels published by the city-state's judiciary.

The vessel was arrested on behalf of law firm DennisMatthiew, and is being held at Singapore's eastern anchorage.

The ship had come to Singapore from St Petersburg, and its commercial controller is Dalian Haida International Fleet in China, according to data from shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship's operation.