Chimbusco Pan Nation Makes Biofuel Blend Delivery in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered 800 mt of a B24 blend to NS United Kaiun Kaisha's ship the United Crown in Hong Kong on Thursday. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation has made a delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Hong Kong.

The firm delivered 800 mt of a B24 blend to NS United Kaiun Kaisha's ship the United Crown in Hong Kong on Thursday, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The company has the ISCC EU certification for its biofuel deliveries.

"The collaboration with NS United stands is an indication of preference on the types of alternative fuels by the maritime industry," the company said in the post.

"B24 marine biofuel is a blend of 24% B100 biodiesel and Marine Fuel Oil, which significantly reduces carbon emissions and lowers its carbon footprint.

"Such product aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and reduces environmental impact.

"CPN is committed to be the frontrunner in the transition towards more sustainable marine fuel options, and would continue to seek new collaborative opportunities to achieve broader environmental impact."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.