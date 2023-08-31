Monjasa Moves Into New Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm now has 20 staff working in the new office in the 1 Raffles Place building. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has moved staff into its new office in Singapore.

The firm now has 20 staff working in the new office in the 1 Raffles Place building, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"We are managing our new fleet operations in Singapore from the trading floor," the company said in the post.

"We have just reached 30+ colleagues across Asia in response to the increasing demand we are experiencing.

"Last year Monjasa Asia supplied an all-time high 1 million tonnes of marine fuels to the shipping industry across the region from our offices in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai."

In July the company said it would be operating three bunker tankers in Singapore by the end of this year.