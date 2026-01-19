FLEX Commodities Hires New Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Paras Rastogi has joined the company as a bunker trader as of this month. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has added a new bunker trader to its team.

Paras Rastogi has joined the company as a bunker trader as of this month, FLEX Commodities said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Rastogi previously worked as a bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels in Mumbai from April 2022 to this month.

He had earlier worked for S5 Agency World from 2017 to 2022.

"Paras brings hands-on experience across bunker trading, operations, and client coordination, with strong exposure to international markets," the company said.

"His understanding of end-to-end bunker operations, combined with a commercial mindset, will further strengthen our trading capabilities across key global trade routes."