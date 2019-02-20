Singapore Arrests 11 Over Suspected Illegal MGO Transaction

Foreign-registered tugboat involved in suspected illegal transaction. Image Credit: Police Coast Guard

Singapore’s Police Coast Guard (PCG) says it arrested eleven people on Tuesday over a suspected illegal MGO transaction off Jurong Island.

From preliminary investigations it is believed six crew members of a marine service provider’s craft misappropriated two metric tonnes (mt) of MGO and sold it to the five crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat.

The tugboat was seized for investigations as part of a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The tugboat crew stand accused of dishonestly receiving stolen property, while the crew of the other vessel are accused of criminal breach of trust as servant. They will be formally charged in court tomorrow.