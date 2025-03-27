MPA to Launch Digital Training Platform for Alternative Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The platform will be ready for launch in the second half of 2025. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showcased a digital training platform to help the maritime workforce train in handling alternative marine fuels and technologies.

A prototype version of the Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) Digital Platform was unveiled at Singapore Maritime Week and will be ready for launch in the second half of 2025, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

By streamlining training, certification and compliance with international standards, the platform will benefit maritime companies, seafarers and maritime professionals.

"The METF Digital Platform offers maritime companies, seafarers and maritime professionals a systematic and easy way to find relevant courses, register and pay for them," MPA said.

The platform will first be available to Singapore-based maritime companies and vessels registered under the Singapore flag. In the next phase, it will be expanded to include overseas companies.

The platform will now undergo testing and validation with pilot users.