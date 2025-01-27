Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Sea Oil Petroleum Seeks Marine Fuel Sales Trader in Singapore
Monday January 27, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with previous sales and marketing experience in shipping or oil and gas. Image Credit: Sea Oil Petroleum Pte Ltd
Bunker firm Sea Oil Petroleum Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with previous sales and marketing experience in shipping or oil and gas, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- You will be required to canvas for new clients and manage existing client accounts
- Be up to date with oil market developments and information
- Daily duties will include active brokering/trading of marine fuels on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
- Required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased
- You will work as part of a team and will report to a line manager or team leader
- In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
- May have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
- 2 to 3 years of experience in this trade is preferred
