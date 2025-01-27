BUNKER JOBS: Sea Oil Petroleum Seeks Marine Fuel Sales Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 27, 2025

Bunker firm Sea Oil Petroleum Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with previous sales and marketing experience in shipping or oil and gas, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • You will be required to canvas for new clients and manage existing client accounts
  • Be up to date with oil market developments and information
  • Daily duties will include active brokering/trading of marine fuels on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
  • Required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased
  • You will work as part of a team and will report to a line manager or team leader
  • In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers
  • May have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage
  • 2 to 3 years of experience in this trade is preferred

For more information, click here.

