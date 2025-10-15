ANALYSIS: Singapore September Sales Drop 3.7% On the Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales in Singapore for September fell to their lowest level in three months. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, dropped to a three-month low in September.

The city-state's total demand for conventional and biofuels reached 4.72 million mt in September, decreasing by 3.7% from August, but an increase of 8.5% compared to the previous year, according to the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

If the total from the first nine months of the year were to be replicated over the rest of 2025, this year's total for Singapore would reach 54.97 million mt, up by 0.9% from 2024's record high.

Product Breakdown

VLSFO sales touched 2.35 million mt in September, down 6% from August's level, but 4.6% higher than September 2024.

About 1.87 million mt of HSFO was sold in September, down 1% from August's level, but 14.2% higher on the year.

Distillate sales jumped by 7.8% on the year and 0.9% from August's level.

Biofuel blends sales fell by 11.8% on the month to 119,300 mt in September but were 7.9% higher on the year.

HSFO's share of the total bunker sales was 39.7% in September, up from 37.7% a year ago.

Separately, LNG bunker sales touched 48,500 mt in September – down 27.6% from August's level.

No methanol or ammonia sales were recorded in September.

About 4,500 mt of B100 was sold in September, down from 4,800 mt in August.

Bunker Calls Advance on Yearly Basis

The number of vessels arriving at Singapore for bunkering increased on a yearly basis, but fell on a monthly basis.

A total of 3,518 vessels came to Singapore's waters to bunker in September, up by 7.7% on the year and about 2.5% lower than August's level.

That left the average conventional and biofuel bunker stem size last month at about 1,341 mt, compared with an average over the previous 12 months of 1,322 mt.

Prices

Singapore's average VLSFO price in September was $491/mt, down from $601/mt a year ago.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $522.5/mt in September, down from $602/mt a year ago.

Bulkers and Container Visits Increase

More container and bulk carrier calls were made during the month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

The total gross tonnage visiting Singapore jumped by 7.1% on the year to 265.27 million mt in September.

This growth was primarily by the container and bulker segments, with container calls by gross tonnage increasing by 8.90 million mt.

Bulk carrier tonnage calls rose by 9.92 million mt, while tanker tonnage fell by 4.45 million mt.

The mandatory mass flow meter systems used to measure all bunker deliveries in Singapore come with a +/-0.5% margin of error, a level considered more accurate than traditional measurement systems used at most other ports, with the added benefit of all but eliminating volumetric malpractice.

Only licensed companies can supply bunkers in Singapore, and the MPA calculates sales based on the bunker delivery notes of those companies.