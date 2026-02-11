Enilive Expands Biofuel Bunkering to Venice by Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A company representative tells Ship & Bunker the new Venice supply uses HVO100 produced at its Venice and Gela biorefineries. File Image / Pixabay

Enilive, a subsidiary of the Italian energy firm Eni Group, has expanded its biofuel supply network in Italy by launching marine biofuel bunkering via barge in Venice.

The company began supplying hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) to ships in Venice at the start of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

Enilive will supply HVO100(100% HVO) rather than blended grades with conventional marine fuel.

“It is Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, produced at Enilive's biorefineries in Venice and Gela from 100% renewable feedstocks: mainly waste, such as used cooking oils, animal fats, and residues from the agri-food industry,” the representative said.

“It can be used in its pure form on ships validated for its use."

In October, Enilive began offering HVO to ships via barge at the Italian ports of Genoa and Ravenna.

The company is seeing demand across multiple vessel segments, including cruise ships, container ships, general cargo vessels, and tankers.

“Enilive HVO (100% pure HVO, not blended) is a drop in fuel that can be used to replace Marine Diesel and that can immediately contribute to the decarbonization of maritime transport because it enables a reduction in climate-altering emissions calculated throughout the supply chain of 60% to 90% compared to traditional fossil fuels, according to the criteria established by the European Renewable Energy Directive and depending on the raw materials used," the representative added.