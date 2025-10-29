Enilive Offers Biofuels via Barge at Genoa and Ravenna

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company also plans to extend marine biofuel supply to the Port of Venice by the end of the year. File Image / Pixabay

Enilive, a subsidiary of Italian energy firm Eni Group, is now supplying marine biofuels by barge at Italian ports of Genoa and Ravenna.

The hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO)-based biofuel is produced at Enilive's biorefineries in Venice and Gela, Enilive said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The firm also plans to begin offering biofuel at the Port of Venice by the end of this year.

The fuel is primarily derived from waste feedstocks, including used cooking oils, animal fats, and residues from the agri-food industry.

According to Enilive, the HVO biofuel can deliver a 60-90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across the supply chain compared with conventional marine fuels.

"This contributes to meeting the requirements of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation and reduces the costs imposed by the Emission Trading System," Enilive said.

Enilive currently has a biorefining capacity of 1.65 million mt/year, making it one of Europe's leading HVO producers.