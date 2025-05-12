BUNKER JOBS: Hawks Group Seeks Traders in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates for both junior and experienced bunker trader roles in the world's largest marine fuels hub. Image Credit: Hawks Group

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Hawks Group is seeking to expand its team in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates for both junior and experienced bunker trader roles in the world's largest marine fuels hub, Jonathan Mcilroy, the firm's Dubai-based global commercial manager, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"Hawks is growing its team in Singapore," Mcilroy said in the post.

"We are keen to recruit junior and experienced bunker traders.

"We will be conducting interviews in Singapore between 14-16th May."

The firm reported a total of more than 550,000 mt of marine fuel sales in 2024, and is in the process of expanding its presence in back-to-back trading.

