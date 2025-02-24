Hawks Group Saw 550,000 Mt of Bunker Sales in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hawks Group CEO Hassan Rifau expects to see back-to-back bunker trading growth this year. Image Credit: The Hawks Group

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm The Hawks Group saw more than 550,000 mt of marine fuel sales in 2024.

The company is now consolidating its back-to-back bunker and cargo trading under the name The Hawks DMCC, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The firm launched physical supply in Sri Lanka with two barges last year, as well as adding trading teams in new offices in Monaco and Kuala Lumpur, and introducing three more tankers and barges to its physical operations in the Maldives, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

"Last year, the group's physical supply and traded volumes exceeded 550,000 tonnes and in 2025, our focus is on consistent, targeted growth across our network." Hassan Rifau, CEO of the Hawks Group, said in the statement.

"We will recruit traders in Dubai and Singapore to support expansion in back-to-back trading volumes and we are studying options to add further tankers and barges to grow our presence in Maldives, Sri Lanka and international cargo trades."