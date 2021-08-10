BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Junior Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sing Fuels is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Oil trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader for its Sales Academy programme.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in maritime studies or a similar subject relevant to working in the marine fuels industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

programme you will learn how to manage a customer portfolio with responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start to finish -- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support You will be expected to be client-facing, confident and able to prospect for new customers, conducting research and analysing the markets and customers to identify opportunities

Key Skills: Resourceful, goal oriented with an ability to multi-task, with a sharp attention to detail, good interpersonal skills and ease working in multi-cultural environments, excellent English language communications skills (oral and written)

For more information, click here.