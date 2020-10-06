SIBCON: MPA Backs Digital Growth for Bunker Sector

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digitalisation: pathway to success. File Image / Pixabay.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is putting its weight behind the digitalisation of Singapore's bunkering sector with a new plan designed to encourage the sector's own efforts.

The Sea Transport (Bunkering) Industry Digital Plan (IDP) puts the MPA in a partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Enterprise Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore to develop sector digitalisation.

Speaking at the start of SIBCON, Singapore's senior state minister for transport and foreign affairs, Chee Hong Tat, said that the plan has been developed in consultation with the industry to provide small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) with a step-by-step guide on the digital solutions to adopt at each stage of their growth.

According to Chee, the Sea Transport (Bunkering) IDP will help a whole raft of industry players including bunker suppliers, traders and barge operators to identify digital solutions that meet their business needs.

The government will co-fund the adoption of pre-approved digital solutions, which include the bunker barge planning system, bunker fuel data profiling and bunker sales management system.

As part of the package, eligible SMEs can receive funding support of up to S$30,000 ($22,000) a year, to go towards up to 50% of hardware costs and 70% of adoption costs for software subscription, professional services and training.

More information on the IDP is available from the MPA website.