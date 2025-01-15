Asia/Pacific News
Singapore Lists Top Ten Suppliers for 2024
Wednesday January 15, 2025
Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has published a list of its top ten suppliers for 2024.
Rather than rank all 41 of its licensed suppliers by volume, the authority has published a list of its top ten suppliers. The list, in alphabetical order, is as follows:
- BP Singapore Pte Ltd
- Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd
- Eng Hua Co Pte Ltd
- Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd
- Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd
- Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd
- Petrochina International (S) Pte Ltd
- Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- TFG Marine Pte Ltd
- Vitol Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd
The list includes suppliers of conventional fuels, biofuel blends and methanol.
Only one of the ten, Glencore, was not in the top ten last year, finishing at 11th place. And Shell Eastern Trading was listed in 9th place in 2023, but has not made 2024's top ten list.
The MPA has also released a list of its top five biofuel suppliers for 2024, as follows:
- Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd
- Maersk Oil Trading Singapore Pte Ltd
- Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd
- SK Energy International Pte Ltd
- Vitol Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd