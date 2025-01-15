Singapore Lists Top Ten Suppliers for 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has published a list of its top ten suppliers for 2024.

Rather than rank all 41 of its licensed suppliers by volume, the authority has published a list of its top ten suppliers. The list, in alphabetical order, is as follows:

BP Singapore Pte Ltd

Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd

Eng Hua Co Pte Ltd

Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd

Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd

Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd

Petrochina International (S) Pte Ltd

Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore) Pte Ltd

TFG Marine Pte Ltd

Vitol Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd

The list includes suppliers of conventional fuels, biofuel blends and methanol.

Only one of the ten, Glencore, was not in the top ten last year, finishing at 11th place. And Shell Eastern Trading was listed in 9th place in 2023, but has not made 2024's top ten list.

The MPA has also released a list of its top five biofuel suppliers for 2024, as follows: