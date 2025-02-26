ClassNK Approves Design of NYK's Ammonia Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ClassNK has approved the design of an ammonia-capable bunkering vessel developed by NYK. Image Credit: NYK

An ammonia-capable bunkering vessel design, developed by Japanese shipping firm Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and its partners, has received approval from the classification society ClassNK.

The approval in principle for the vessel's design confirms that it meets stringent design and safety requirements for ammonia, NYK said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Ammonia is highly toxic, necessitating strict safety measures for its handling and transport. Its use as a marine fuel requires rigorous design standards to mitigate risks associated with its toxicity and corrosive nature.

Project partner Seatrium, through its subsidiary LMG Marine, contributed essential engineering expertise to the vessel's design, which will now be submitted to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The vessel design incorporates dual-fuel engines from IHI Power Systems and a bunkering boom by TB Global Technologies.

The consortium has not provided clarity on whether or when the vessel will be built, nor have they outlined concrete construction plans.

So far, many similar ammonia vessel designs that have received class approvals have yet to move to the construction stage.