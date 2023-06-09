Vitol Takes Delivery of First Battery-Powered Bunker Barge in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company expects to see GHG savings of more than 10% overall compared to a conventional bunker delivery vessel. Image Credit: Vitol

V-Bunkers, the Singapore marine fuel supply arm of commodity firm Vitol, has taken delivery of its first battery-powered bunker delivery vessel.

The firm's new bunker tanker the Marine Charge has a battery power system as well as being conventionally fuelled, allowing it to operate emissions-free for some of the time, Vitol said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company expects to see GHG savings of more than 10% overall compared to a conventional bunker delivery vessel.

"Her sister barge, the Marine Dynamo has also been delivered and commenced operations earlier this week, further contributing towards decarbonisation of V-Bunkers' Singapore operations," the company said in the statement.