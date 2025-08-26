FOBAS Bulletin: High Catfines in Singapore

by FOBAS

Recently FOBAS tested several residual fuel samples from Singapore that exceeded the 60 mg/kg limit for Aluminium + Silicon as stipulated in the ISO 8217:2010/12/17 specification.

The fuels tested had values of these catfines ranging between 74 to 97 mg/kg.

Al+Si content at these concentrations may not readily reduce to acceptable levels (< 15 mg/kg at the engine inlet) by means of normal onboard treatment. Carry over of abrasive Al+Si material may lead to damage to fuel pumps/injectors and cylinder components.

If your ships are planning to bunker in Singapore then we suggest that the supplier is asked to provide a certificate of quality of the particular stem to ensure that the Aluminium + Silicon concentration is known at the time of bunkering and within the limits of the stipulated grade.

Particular attention should be given to the collection of fully representative drip samples, ensuring all supporting documentation and samples drawn are witnessed and signed for by all parties present.

Reduction of this abrasive material to satisfactorily low levels will largely depend on the capability, effectiveness and management of the onboard fuel treatment plant. Careful monitoring and operation of the fuel treatment plant is needed to reduce the risk of carryover of these abrasive elements to the engine rail which can cause increase in wear of fuel pumps/injectors and cylinder components.

This may include operating two separators inline under optimum conditions of flow and temperature.

Furthermore, it is recommended that during onboard treatment, system samples should be drawn and

analysed in order to verify system performance if/as required.

If you like to discuss any aspect of this bulletin, then please feel free to get in touch with us via email fobas@lr.org or speak to one of our consultants on +44 (0)1642 440991 (UK), +65 3163 0888 (Singapore), +30 211 990 7732 (Greece). For anything urgent, please contact us via our out of office number, +44 (0)1642 425660.