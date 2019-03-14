FOBAS Alert: Low Flash Point Residual Fuels in Singapore

by FOBAS

In the last week, FOBAS has tested a number of samples from Singapore, which were ordered as ISO-F-RMG380 grade however tested flash points were below the 60°C

SOLAS minimum limit. Tested results range from 55 to 58 °C. Due to the results below the SOLAS limit, there can be real safety concerns.

In such cases. as a first step we recommend that best practice safety guidelines should be followed to reduce the potential risk due to low flash point fuel. Secondly vessels should contact the shipʼs flag State, insurance underwriters and classification society immediately for further advice.

If your ships are planning to bunker at this port we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the flash point of the fuel and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will meet the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded.