Japanese Firm Yanmar Gets Class Approval for Hydrogen-Powered Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yanmar is part of a consortium developing a hydrogen-compatible hybrid electric vessel combining a hydrogen engine generator with batteries. Image Credit: Yanmar

Japanese manufacturing firm Yanmar Power Technology has won type approval and Nox certification from Classification society ClassNK for its hydrogen-fuelled four-stroke engine.

The engine is developed for power generation for domestic coastal vessels, Yanmar said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As the next step, the company plans to install the required equipment - including two hydrogen engines - on domestic coastal vessels, enabling demonstration operation trials scheduled this year.

Yanmar is also part of a consortium that is developing a hydrogen-compatible hybrid electric propulsion vessel that combines a hydrogen engine generator with batteries.

"Yanmar Power Solutions is committed to contributing to the carbon neutrality of the shipping industry through the societal implementation of hydrogen engines, which can achieve nearly zero CO2 emissions," it said.

Hydrogen is considered a possible long-term decarbonisation fuel for shipping, but the technology has yet to reach commercial maturity to power large ships.