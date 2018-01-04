Brightoil Appoints New Global Bunker Director

Image Credit: Brightoil

Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited (Brightoil) has appointed Ronnie Ho as Global Bunker Director with immediate effect, a spokesperson for the company has told Ship & Bunker.

Prior to his appointment, Ho spent over 10 years as a fuel trader with Maersk Oil Trading in Singapore.

He replaces former O.W. Bunker man Hans Staal, who this week left Brightoil having been in the role for the previous two years.

"We are delighted to welcome Ronnie to the team and are looking forward to his positive contributions," a spokesperson for Brightoil told Ship & Bunker.

Ho's appointment comes after a busy period of activity in the bunker space for Brightoil, who recently launched the next phase of its Brightoil Online E-Bunkering platform along with a live feed of Forward Fixed Prices.