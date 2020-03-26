Singapore: Crude oil Tanker Detained

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 26, 2020

A crude oil tanker has been detained in the southeast Asian bunkering hub of Singapore, court records show.

The aframax is registered to Norwegian interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The ship, Stealth Bergana, was held earlier this week and follows a number of arrests in the port in recent weeks.

The reasons behind the detention of the oil tanker are unclear and likely to be to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com