Singapore: Crude oil Tanker Detained

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tanker: tied up. File image/Pixabay.

A crude oil tanker has been detained in the southeast Asian bunkering hub of Singapore, court records show.

The aframax is registered to Norwegian interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The ship, Stealth Bergana, was held earlier this week and follows a number of arrests in the port in recent weeks.

The reasons behind the detention of the oil tanker are unclear and likely to be to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.