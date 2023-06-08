BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vernon Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open senior trader role for which he is currently seeking candidates.

I am pleased to be helping one of the most reputable firms in the industry with their quest to find an experienced senior trader.

The right candidate must have a minimum of four years of experience. More importantly, they must be able to bring along a client portfolio which fits with the firm's ethos and structure and be able to get up and running quickly.

The client is solid in terms of finance, so will be able to fully support any trading levels required. They are also excellent employers and look after their staff.

This business is prepared to pay for talent, so a lucrative package including a solid base salary is on the cards. Anyone that comes forward should therefore have unquestionable negotiation skills, be commercial, and possess exceptional sales and account management ability.

A generous bonus scheme and private healthcare also awaits.



An excellent command of English, Mandarin and Cantonese is important. Being an industry 'insider' in the region is crucial.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com