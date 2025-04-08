TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Hires Strategy and Financial Analyst in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Robin previously worked for parent company TotalEnergies as a biofuel analyst in Paris. Image Credit: William-Jin Robin / LinkedIn

France's TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has hired a strategy and financial analyst in Singapore.

William-Jin Robin has taken on the new role as of last month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Robin previously worked for parent company TotalEnergies as a biofuel analyst in Paris from September 2023 to December 2024.

"After 18 months within TotalEnergies working on biofuels supply-chain in Paris, I'm now continuing the journey in the marine fuels division in Singapore, one of the world's leading maritime and trading hubs," Robin said in the post.

"The pace, diversity, and global reach of the city make it the ideal place to learn and challenge myself."