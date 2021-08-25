Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Charterer and Bunker Buyer in Singapore
Wednesday August 25, 2021
The new hire will join BP's Singapore office. Image Credit: BP
Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a charterer and bunker buyer in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with experience of negotiations and the shipping industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.
The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Negotiate and conclude efficient freight solutions in the specialty/barge markets (using a variety of contract structures and durations)
- Understand relevant business trading strategies to enable provision of innovative freight solutions that deliver incremental value to bp
- Execute competitive spot or prompt fuel purchases, and recommend and implement term supply solutions
- Provide and analyse up-to-date and accurate forward demand data and exposure to enable optimum fuel purchasing and support for the OTC fleet
- Provide relevant market information on freight rates, bunker prices and trends to internal customers
- Monitor KPIs and provision of feedback to the business on bunker suppliers and industry changes
- Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, offering support and guidance to ensure compliance and most cost-effective chartering and fuel purchasing strategies
- Actively participate in current and future projects designed to improve processes and procedures, maintain an awareness of digital developments in the chartering/bunkering space
- Proactively engage with reinvent bp and the bp shipping agenda to reduce emissions by actively engaging internal and external stakeholders to identify and understand opportunities for lower carbon fuels
- To develop specialty/bunker strategies to allow navigation during volatility
- To explore options and other structured product to manage bunker exposure risks
- To manage any bunker quality and quantity claims and negotiate settlements
- To maintain in-depth knowledge of bunker markets, procedures, specifications and remain updated with industry regulations and standards including any changes
- Participate in industry bodies and forums as a bp representative when required
- Conduct all activities to always fully follow Control and Compliance requirements
