Global Risk Management Appoints Managing Director in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager has worked for GRM in Singapore since August 2021. File Image / Pixabay

Hedging firm Global Risk Management, a sister firm to marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, has appointed a new managing director for its Singapore unit.

Akshay Balsaver has been appointed as managing director of GRM Singapore as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Bakshaver has worked for GRM in Singapore since August 2021, serving previously as senior energy risk manager. He had previously worked for Paper Trader, StoneX Group and Arcadia Commodities Trading.

"The Singapore team is primed to take forward our strategy of working with Bunker Holding Group and supporting our clients in the wider APAC and Middle East regions," the company said in the post.

Balsaver's predecessor in Singapore, Amy Barty, has been appointed head of sales execution in Copenhagen.

"Her new team will help improve market coverage and seamless execution across different time zones and markets," the company said.