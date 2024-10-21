Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came to Singapore from India earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore last week.

The 63,700 DWT Ultramax bulk carrier Flat was detained in the city-state's waters at 3:33 AM local time on October 17, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Helmsman LLC, and the ship is being held at Singapore's Eastern Anchorage.

The Barbados-flagged bulker was built in 2015, previously operated under the name Beks Munevver and came to Singapore from India earlier this month.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.