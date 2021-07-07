Petronas Reports First LNG Bunker Operation at Port Klang

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's 7,500 m3 bunker tanker the Avenir Advantage carried out the operation. Image Credit: Petronas

Malaysian state energy company Petronas has carried out the first LNG bunker operation at Port Klang.

The company recently bunkered Liberian-flagged tanker the Solar Roma with 865 m3 of LNG at Port Klang, it said in a statement on its website this week. The company's 7,500 m3 bunker tanker the Avenir Advantage completed the operation less than 12 hours after the vessel arrived at the anchorage.

"The expansion of this operation will further strengthen our presence and position us ahead of the curve to capture the increasing market of bunkering solutions," Emry Mohd Tamrin, head of Petronas Marine, said in the statement.

"In line with our aspiration to be a one-stop marine fuel solutions partner, we are pleased to have the support of port authorities to offer cleaner fuel for the marine industry."