Headway Technology, China's CEEC Sign Green Hydrogen, Ammonia, Methanol Deal for Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement was signed on April 15, 2024. Image Credit: Headway Technology Group

Headway Technology Group has signed a major deal with China's state-owned CEEC Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd (CEEC) that will see the pair jointly develop green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol solutions for ships.

CEEC is China's largest state-owned company in the hydrogen energy space.

At its core, the project aims to use recyclable carbon collected from vessels' on-board carbon capture and reuse systems.

That carbon will then be used to produce low-carbon methanol as well as in other hydrogen energy and methanol synthesis projects.

The deal will also see the pair promote equipment and technologies globally.

The agreement was signed on April 15, 2024 by Li Jingguang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of CEEC Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., and Cao Xueliang, Chairman of Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd..

In comments shared with Ship & Bunker, Li Jingguang expressed hope that the partnership would help widen the uptake of sustainable fuels in shipping.