Industry-Academia Collaboration Launched to Develop Ammonia Engines for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The National University of Singapore will lead an ammonia engine project, saying current designs face efficiency and emissions challenges.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has launched an industry-academia collaboration to develop next-generation ammonia-fuelled marine engines for the shipping sector.

The project is led by the university’s Centre for Hydrogen Innovations, with funding support from the Singapore Maritime Institute, and will run for three years, NUS said in an email statement on Friday.

It will focus on an in-cylinder reforming gas recirculation (IRGR) engine concept designed to improve combustion efficiency while reducing unburned ammonia and other emissions.

“Ammonia has been recognised as one of the most promising fuels for achieving near-zero greenhouse gas emissions in marine transportation, but current ammonia engines face significant challenges in efficiency and emissions,” Yang Wenming, associate professor at NUS’s department of mechanical engineering, said.

Wenming will lead the project as Principal Investigator.

Engine manufacturers such as Wärtsilä, WinGD and Everllence have already developed engines capable of running on ammonia and have secured some orders. While ammonia is seen as a promising marine fuel to help decarbonise shipping, its toxicity has raised safety concerns.

NUS partners in the collaboration include Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Nanyang Technological University, A*STAR’s National Metrology Centre, Keppel Energy Nexus, marine engine manufacturer Daihatsu and classification society American Bureau of Shipping.

The work will be based at NUS’s College of Design and Engineering and is intended to support the future deployment of low- and zero-emissions ships.