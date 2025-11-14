Everllence Introduces Dual-Fuel Ammonia Engine to Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first dual-fuel ammonia engine is scheduled to be delivered early next year. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine maker Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, has unveiled its dual-fuel ammonia engine to the market.

The first two-stroke engine is expected to be delivered in Q1 2026, Everllence said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The engine can run on both ammonia and conventional marine fuel.

Because ammonia requires special handling, Everllence has added extra safety features, including more sensors, improved ventilation and double-walled piping.

Everllence is already working with customers on pilot projects, including ammonia carriers for Eastern Pacific Shipping, car carriers for Höegh Autoliners and a bulk carrier project in Japan.

The company says the engine has been tested more than 800 times and will also be digitally connected so it can send real-time data to Everllence for monitoring and performance support.

The first models will be available in several bore sizes, with retrofit options to follow later.

"This ammonia engine is truly a technological milestone," Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at Everllence, said.

"It is the result of over 150,000 hours of collective work and represents a significant financial investment on our part."

The engine uses a pilot fuel of about 5% at full load to ignite the ammonia. Because of ammonia's high ignition temperature and low flammability, a small amount of conventional fuel, such as diesel, is needed to initiate combustion.