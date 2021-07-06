Jail Terms for Two Former Shell Employees Linked to Singapore MGO Theft

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell alerted the Singapore police to its loss of MGO in August 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Two former Shell employees involved in the theft of more than 300,000 mt of MGO from the energy producer's Pulau Bukom refinery have been given jail sentences.

Muhammad Ashraf Hamzah was sentenced to nine and a half years' imprisonment on Monday, after pleading guilty to nine counts of criminal breach of trust in January, local news provider The Straits Times reported on Tuesday.

Sadagoban Premnath was sentenced to jail for six years and eight months, having pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiring to misappropriate MGO in December.

Cases against other alleged offenders in the Shell case are still ongoing.

Shell alerted the police to its loss of MGO in August 2017.