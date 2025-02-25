Fratelli Cosulich Marks First B100 Biofuel Delivery in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fratelli Cosulich, in collaboration with its partners, bunkered a bulk carrier with B100 marine biofuel for the first time in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich has successfully bunkered a bulk carrier owned by Denmark-based Norden with B100 marine biofuel in Singapore.

The Nord Argentum was bunkered with B100 using Fratelli Cosulich’s type 2 chemical tanker Marta Cosulich, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The biofuel bunkering was carried out in collaboration with Petco Trading, the trading arm of Petronas, along with Mitsui & Co Energy Trading Singapore.

Biofuel blends containing a biocomponent of over 25% can only be delivered using IMO type 2 chemical tankers.

Only a few bunker suppliers, such as Fratelli Cosulich, operate chemical tankers in Singapore. In contrast, most other suppliers operate conventional bunker tankers and are limited to supplying biofuel blends up to B24, which remain below the 25% biocomponent threshold.