Cosco Boxship Receives Green Methanol from China's Dual-Fuel Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container ship was bunkered with 200 mt of green methanol at Yantian port in China. File Image / Pixabay

A container ship operated by Cosco Shipping was bunkered with green methanol using China's first dual-fuel methanol bunkering vessel at Yantian Port in China.

The bunkering vessel, Da Qing 268, supplied 200 mt of green methanol to the container ship Cosco Shipping Carnation, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The green methanol used for bunkering was supplied by CIMC Green Energy Low Carbon Technology.

The Cosco Shipping Carnation is a 16,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel methanol container ship, which features 11,000 m3 methanol storage tanks.

Green methanol is seen as a promising marine fuel to help the shipping sector's decarbonisation efforts. As more dual-fuel methanol ships join the global fleet, demand for green methanol is expected to grow.

Currently, the global methanol-fuelled fleet is made up of 106 ships, with another 344 expected to join the global fleet by 2030, according to classification society DNV data. A majority of the newbuild orders are from the container segment.