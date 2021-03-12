Japanese Firms Seek to Develop Ammonia Bunker Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan has seen several joint projects launched in recent years to help promote alternative bunker fuels. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies has joined forces to develop the supply chain for ammonia as a marine fuel in Japan.

Itochu Corporation, Ube Industries and Uyeno Transtech will work together on the project, Itochu said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"This latest joint development effort is not only focused on developing supply sites for marine ammonia fuel inside Japan, but is also positioned as part of an integrated project that includes the joint development of ammonia fuel ships, the ownership and operation of these ships, the introduction of marine ammonia fuel and facilities for the supply of that fuel," Itochu said in the statement.

Ube Industries will work on ammonia supply, Uyeno Transtech will seek to develop safety standards and ammonia supply vessels, and Itochu will work on delivery infrastructure and partnerships with shipping companies.