ABS Partners with Korean Institute on Small Nuclear Reactors for Marine Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ABS has been a strong advocate for nuclear power as a pathway to shipping’s decarbonisation. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS and the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) have agreed to work together on advancing nuclear technologies for the marine and offshore sectors.

The MOU outlines a plan for joint research on small nuclear reactor-powered ship designs and floating power platforms, ABS said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The duo will also work on developing regulatory guidelines and international standards.

ABS has been one of the most active proponents of nuclear technology in shipping.

Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki said earlier this year that achieving net-zero emissions in the sector will require serious consideration of nuclear propulsion.

Reaffirming this view during the latest partnership, Wiernicki said, “nuclear energy offers unmatched energy density, reliability, and strategic independence.

“It is emerging as a legitimate, practical, and scalable solution for a wide range of strategic uses such as powering ports and producing hydrogen on the shore side and offshore through floating data centres, synthetic fuel platforms and desalination systems.”